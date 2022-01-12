PFA launches "Star Rating Systems" for hotels, restaurants

The Punjab Foods Authority (PFA) on Wednesday launched a "Star Rating Program" in accordance with international standards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Foods Authority (PFA) on Wednesday launched a "Star Rating Program" in accordance with international standards.

According to spokesperson for PFA here, the purpose of this program was to motivate and support the restaurant industry to provide good quality and service to customers.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that this pilot project would help determine the standards of the hotel and restaurants in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi. He said that this would create a competitive environment between the food businesses for better services.

The DG PFA said that initially, PFA had decided to cover 250 restaurants for giving star rating in this pilot project, adding that PFA would train their officers before introducing a rating system.

He said that mobile App by the name Star Rating will be launched for the public also and would be available for android and iOS Phone users.

He said that the "Star Rating Program" was a model which was used globally to motivate and reward restaurants and to identify the overall quality and service for the restaurants to customers. "This program will motivate the restaurant's owner to improve quality and service as well as insurance of food safety and quality standards", he added.

Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that certificates would be issued by the Star Rating Program for 6 month on the basis of their hygiene, safety and quality of food. After the period of 6 months, the restaurant's owner would again apply for the checking process.

"PFA is bringing improvement through amendment in the provincial food authority law as per the international standards by following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.