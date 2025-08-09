PFA, Livestock Join Hands To Ensure Quality Meat, Milk
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has ordered for immediate formation of a joint task force comprising the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and the Livestock and Dairy Development Department to ensure supply of quality meat and milk across the province.
The chief secretary instructed the preparation of a comprehensive action plan, round-the-clock inspections, and strict legal action against those compromising the quality of essential food items.
In this regard, a detailed meeting was held under the chairmanship of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid and Director General Livestock Dr. Muhammad Arshad, here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by district directors and senior officers from both departments.
It was decided that the newly formed task force will carry out province-wide inspections covering milk, meat, slaughterhouses, dairy farms, poultry farms, ghee manufacturing units, fat rendering facilities, and livestock and poultry feed industries.
The objective is to ensure strict compliance with quality, safety, and hygiene standards across Punjab. Within two months, all dairy and poultry farms will be inspected and a detailed report with recommendations submitted.
DG Livestock announced that public and private slaughterhouses will be checked, with plans to remodel facilities to meet international standards, including mandatory pre- and post-mortem checks of animals. Butchers will be licensed and trained in hygiene and food safety.
DG PFA stressed strict action against the slaughter of sick or underweight animals and illegal slaughtering outside approved facilities. He said livestock and poultry feed standards will be aligned with international benchmarks, and farms will be guided on best practices.
Progress reports will be submitted to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary every 15 days.
DG PFA said that eliminating the adulteration mafia remains the authority’s top priority, declaring, “There is no place in Punjab for those who endanger public health.”
