Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 10:07 PM

PFA lodges 4 FIRs, discards 24,200 litres of adulterated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), under the supervision of Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, carried out a major crackdown against milk adulteration in Gajjumata and Adda Plot, here on Wednesday.

During the operation, PFA dairy safety teams inspected 4.023 million litres of milk being transported to Lahore. Out of this, 24,200 litres of adulterated milk, declared unfit for human consumption, was discarded on the spot. The authority registered four FIRs, seized four vehicles, and imposed fines of Rs135,000 on five milk suppliers after checking a total of 25 vehicles.

According to the DG, on-the-spot testing confirmed the presence of water, milk powder, ghee, and other prohibited substances in the adulterated milk, which was intended for supply to various shops and housing societies in Lahore.

He stressed that strict legal action is underway against those involved in deceiving consumers.

He added that, on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, all available resources are being mobilized to eliminate the adulteration mafia. The DG further directed food business operators to strictly comply with food safety laws, warning that no leniency would be extended to violators.

The public has been urged to play their role in this campaign by reporting complaints of food adulteration to the PFA helpline 1223.

