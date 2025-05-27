Open Menu

PFA Lodges FIR Against Counterfeit Cold Drinks Unit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM

PFA lodges FIR against counterfeit cold drinks unit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged an FIR against the owner of a counterfeit cold drinks unit during a raid in the Model Town area, carried out under the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.

A food safety team seized 2,448 empty bottles and 332 litres of fake cold drink mixture during the operation. The entire stock was discarded on the spot.

The DG said that the unit was involved in preparing counterfeit beverages using labels and packaging imitating popular brands, intended for sale in Lahore and surrounding areas. He said the team found extremely poor hygiene conditions, with insect infestation.

