PFA Lodges FIR Against Fake Honey Production Unit In Badami Bagh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has registered a case against the operator of a counterfeit honey production unit following a raid in Badami Bagh, carried out on the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed.
During the operation, the PFA enforcement team confiscated 500 litres of glucose, 93 litres of honey, 80 kilograms of sugar, over 40 kilograms of syrup, along with cylinders, weighing scales, and tins from the site.
The DG said the vigilance team traced the unit after surveillance and discovered it was producing fake honey using artificial colours, chemicals, sugar, glucose syrup, and even flower petals.
He warned that consumption of such substandard honey posed serious health risks, terming the adulteration of honey with chemicals and artificial ingredients a “heinous act.”
The DG added that continuous operations are underway across the province to root out food adulteration and forgery. He appealed to the public to cooperate with PFA in eliminating the adulteration mafia by reporting violations on its 1223 helpline.
