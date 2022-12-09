PFA lodges FIR against food point for selling spurious drinks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed an emergency prohibition order on a famous trader in Shahdara Town for selling fake carbonated drinks.

The authority lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused named Muhammad Kashif in the respective police station on account of forgery and adulteration after seizing 1,987 fake bottles, two kilograms of fake packing material, loose colours, other adulterated ingredients during a raid.

This was informed by PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik on Friday and said that the raid was conducted on the tip-off of the vigilance cell.

The DG said that harmful beverages were to be supplied to different local shops and restaurants in its adjacent areas.

He said fake beverages of different brands were being prepared with prohibited chemicals, artificial sweeteners and unclean water. The use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases, he added. The preparation of spurious drinks for the sake of higher profits was not acceptable at any cost, he said.

Muddassir Riaz further said that the provincial food regulatory body had escalated its operations activities against the counterfeiters and adulteration mafia in Punjab as well as fully committed to ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food.

He appealed to the masses to inform PFA on 1223 helpline, Facebook page or website in case of witnessed any adulteration or the sale of unwholesome food in the market.