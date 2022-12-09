UrduPoint.com

PFA Lodges FIR Against Food Point For Selling Spurious Drinks

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PFA lodges FIR against food point for selling spurious drinks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed an emergency prohibition order on a famous trader in Shahdara Town for selling fake carbonated drinks.

The authority lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused named Muhammad Kashif in the respective police station on account of forgery and adulteration after seizing 1,987 fake bottles, two kilograms of fake packing material, loose colours, other adulterated ingredients during a raid.

This was informed by PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik on Friday and said that the raid was conducted on the tip-off of the vigilance cell.

The DG said that harmful beverages were to be supplied to different local shops and restaurants in its adjacent areas.

He said fake beverages of different brands were being prepared with prohibited chemicals, artificial sweeteners and unclean water. The use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases, he added. The preparation of spurious drinks for the sake of higher profits was not acceptable at any cost, he said.

Muddassir Riaz further said that the provincial food regulatory body had escalated its operations activities against the counterfeiters and adulteration mafia in Punjab as well as fully committed to ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food.

He appealed to the masses to inform PFA on 1223 helpline, Facebook page or website in case of witnessed any adulteration or the sale of unwholesome food in the market.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Police Station Facebook Malik Riaz Sale Lead FIR Market Cancer (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

3 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.