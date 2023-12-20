Open Menu

PFA Lodges FIR Against Owner Of Nimko Factory

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 07:49 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a 'Nimko' production unit over violations of the provincial food regulations during a raid on Lakhodair Road in Shalimar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a 'Nimko' production unit over violations of the provincial food regulations during a raid on Lakhodair Road in Shalimar Town.

While the raiding team also discarded 8,000kg of substandard nimko and 2,000 litres of substandard oil. The authority took action against the factory under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javed.

The DG said that substandard nimko was being prepared with inferior-quality oil, loose colours and hazardous chemicals. He said that the authority also witnessed the usage of rusty mixing machines, the presence of insects, dirty floors and poor cleanliness arrangements in the production area.

Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates on the spot, he added.

Muhammad Asim said that police have registered a case against the factory owner on the complaint of PFA. He said that the use of poor-quality ingredients in the preparation of nimko causes health problems for consumers, especially for children.

He said that all edibles supplied in the market are being inspected on a daily basis. He said the PFA is taking strict action without any discrimination against the enemies of children’s health. The PFA’s slogan of providing healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ is not merely a saying but is the top priority of authority.

