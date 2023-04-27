UrduPoint.com

PFA Lodges FIRs Against Two Butchers For Selling Expired Meat

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 10:04 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against Abdullah Mutton and Rung Elahi Beef Shop for selling unhygienic meat while carrying out two different raids in Sabzazar on Thursday

The authority also seized 2,000kg stinky meat of sick animals and other equipment including meat cleaver choppers, vessels, knives and machinery besides stopping their production and sale by imposing emergency prohibition orders (EPOs).

This was informed by PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar.

He said that the authority took action against butchers over the presence of expired and stinky meat during raids.

The director general said that consumption of diseased or expired meat is harmful to human health while selling harmful food to people is a heinous crime. The food regulatory body will not compromise on the quality of food at any cost and close the business of FBOs over violations of PFA rules, he added.

