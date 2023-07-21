Open Menu

PFA Meets Stakeholders To Make System More Efficient

Published July 21, 2023

PFA meets stakeholders to make system more efficient

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday held a conference of stakeholders at Alhamra Arts Council to make the system more effective by addressing issues and suggestions for improving and easing food businesses.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar and representatives of national and multinational food companies participated in the conference.

Meanwhile, stakeholders made suggestions to the PFA regarding food licences, labelling, medical screening and checking system. The DG PFA also answered the questions of food business representatives.

Addressing the participants, Raja Anwar said the process of issuing product labels and food licences is being further expedited.

Moreover, an action plan will be developed for recycling used oil.

He said that separate directorates have been created to improve the quality of used oil, milk and water. He commended the stakeholders for actively participating in the conference and stated that the stakeholder conference would be held regularly every three months.

The stakeholders appreciated the PFA for holding a fruitful conference. They said the event gave the food business operators (FBOs) an opportunity to raise and present their issues in front of the authority. For the first time, an authority at the highest level has heard the concerns of its stakeholders, which is commendable, stakeholders added.

