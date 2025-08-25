PFA Muzaffargarh Takes Action Against Meat Mafia In Muzaffargarh
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Muzaffargarh on Monday has taken major action against the meat mafia and recovered smelly meat.
According to APP correspondent, Director Operations Food Authority South Punjab Shahzad Khan Magsi, along with a food safety team, raided an illegal slaughterhouse.
The veterinary officer declared the meat unfit for human consumption, and the food safety team destroyed 380 kg of unhealthy meat on the spot.
A case was registered against the owner for violating food safety rules.
DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said that strict monitoring is being carried out to ensure the public receives safe meat.
Citizens can report elements hostile to public health by calling 1223.
