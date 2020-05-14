PFA operation, 20 kg unhealthy meat,1690 litre substandard milk destroyed

Punjab food authority teams during operations in and around Sargodha fined grocery stores and fish shops a total of Rs 19,000 for poor hygiene, sub-standard food items and non-compliance with previous notices

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Punjab food authority teams during operations in and around Sargodha fined grocery stores and fish shops a total of Rs 19,000 for poor hygiene, sub-standard food items and non-compliance with previous notices.

According to the authorities, the vehicles carrying milk were checked by blocking the entrances of the city and 1690 litres of defective and unhealthy milk was destroyed due to poor results of the samples taken from them.

In addition, 20 kg of unhealthy meat was also destroyed during the inspection of beef shops While 67 notices were served to other food units.