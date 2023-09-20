PFA operation continues against substandard food points, discards 1,500 litres of adulterated milk

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing inspection drive under the Safe Food City (SFC) project penalized four food business operators (FBOs) with Rs 73,000 cumulative fines besides disposing of 1,500 litres of adulterated milk in the Rawalpindi division

PFA Director General (DG) Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the food and dairy safety teams checked general stores, marts, tea points, pan shops and milk carrier vehicles during the drive.

In Rawalpindi, dairy safety teams placed screening pickets at Mandra Toll Plaza and examined several milk carrier vehicles loaded with 1,500 litres. He said that PFA's dairy teams had taken milk samples for screening tests on the spot and discarded 37.5 mounds of milk as the results were not up to the mark.

He added that the regulatory body disposed of milk after finding contamination of polluted water and other adulterated ingredients in the milk.

The DG further said that the team raided a food point in the Pind Dadan Khan area, Jhelum and imposed a Rs 39,000 fine after recovering a huge quantity of banned food items including 108 sachets of Gutka, 875 sachets of substandard pan masala, inferior quality beverages and 500 kulfi.

In another raid, a mart was slapped with a fine of Rs 20,000 in the Jhelum area for selling expired food items including cold drinks, spread powder, food colour, jam, coffee, corn puff and snacks, Jahangir said.

The Punjab Food Authority was bringing an international-style policy for the supply of pure milk, he said and added the PFA was also utilizing all available resources to eliminate adulteration across the province.

He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or PFA Facebook page in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food.