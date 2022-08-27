PFA organises nutrition camp for players at Hockey Stadium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with the sports board Punjab (SBP) organised an awareness camp for players at Hockey Stadium Lahore here on Saturday.

A team, consisting of expert nutritionists had aware players concerning the dietary guidelines after their complete nutrition counselling. Facilities like body fat, bone mineral density, weight, blood sugar and blood pressure were also checked free-of-cost on the occasion.

DG PFA urged players to be very careful in choosing their food and prefer nutritious food to keep healthy themselves during the summer games.

He added that nutritious food provide energy and vitamins to the players.

He said that everyone must avoid fast food and change eating habits for keeping strong and fit.

SBP Director General admired the initiatives of PFA for organising an awareness camp for their players about the selection of a healthy diet and its importance. He said that healthy and safe diet is much better than medicines for players.