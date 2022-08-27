UrduPoint.com

PFA Organises Nutrition Camp For Players At Hockey Stadium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 10:06 PM

PFA organises nutrition camp for players at Hockey Stadium

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organised an awareness camp for players at Hockey Stadium Lahore here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with the sports board Punjab (SBP) organised an awareness camp for players at Hockey Stadium Lahore here on Saturday.

A team, consisting of expert nutritionists had aware players concerning the dietary guidelines after their complete nutrition counselling. Facilities like body fat, bone mineral density, weight, blood sugar and blood pressure were also checked free-of-cost on the occasion.

DG PFA urged players to be very careful in choosing their food and prefer nutritious food to keep healthy themselves during the summer games.

He added that nutritious food provide energy and vitamins to the players.

He said that everyone must avoid fast food and change eating habits for keeping strong and fit.

SBP Director General admired the initiatives of PFA for organising an awareness camp for their players about the selection of a healthy diet and its importance. He said that healthy and safe diet is much better than medicines for players.

Related Topics

Hockey Lahore Sports Punjab National University Weight Fat Blood

Recent Stories

Housing Minister calls on CM Balochistan

Housing Minister calls on CM Balochistan

53 seconds ago
 President Erdogan commiserates with PM on loss of ..

President Erdogan commiserates with PM on loss of lives in floods

55 seconds ago
 Libya clashes kill 12, spark fears of new war

Libya clashes kill 12, spark fears of new war

58 seconds ago
 Macron concludes Algeria visit with new pact

Macron concludes Algeria visit with new pact

1 minute ago
 Railways minister orders to refund passengers tick ..

Railways minister orders to refund passengers tickets

6 minutes ago
 Russian Team Wins 'Tank Biathlon' Contest at Inter ..

Russian Team Wins 'Tank Biathlon' Contest at International Army Games

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.