PFA organizes awareness camp at Shaikh Zayed Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) organised a one-day medical and awareness camp on "The Role of Diet in the Prevention of Diabetes" for patients and the general public at Shaikh Zayed Hospital, here on Wednesday.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik and Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex Chairman and Dean Prof Sibggha Zulfiqar inaugurated the camp and visited its different sections.

A 30-members team consisted of expert nutritionists and doctors gave awareness to hundreds of people about the dietary guidelines after their complete medical examination and nutrition counselling as well as provided diet charts.

On the occasion, facilities of height, weight, body fat, bone mineral density, blood sugar, body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol, neuropathy and eye tests were also given free of cost.

The PFA DG said that the use of the best and healthy diet along with medicine play a vital role to boost the immune system during any diseases. He said that the team educates citizens about healthy diets because a number of people have been facing health issues due to consuming an unbalanced diet, however, lack of awareness is the main reason behind it.

He said that the consumption of carbonated drinks and fast food can cause diabetes. He added, "We can control diabetes through giving awareness to people about a healthy diet."On the occasion, Chairman SZMC Prof Sibggha Zulfiqar urged people to use simple food and adopt physical activities to keep themselves active and energetic in a routine life. She also appreciated PFA for arranging dietary awareness camp and emphasized that healthy and safe food is better along with medications for every patient.