PFA Organizes Ceremony On "Corruption Free Naya Pakistan"

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) along with Punjab University on Friday organized a ceremony on "Corruption Free Naya Pakistan" to celebrate the Independence Day at Faisal Auditorium in Punjab University.

Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhary, DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman and other office bearers of the authority participated in the ceremony. Scores of students of different institutions were also present.

Many competitions were also held on this occasion.

The students of the PU in the play competition and Government College University in debate secured first position while National College of Arts got first position in painting competition.

The participants of the ceremony belonging to different walks of life appreciated the performance of the PFA to eradicate adulteration in edible items on this occasion.

Medals were also given to PFA employees who performed significantly during the ongoing drive against adulteration.

More Stories From Pakistan

