PFA Organizes Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 12:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), organised a Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference on the topic “Eliminate the adulteration and avoidance of illicit earnings” at Expo Center, Lahore on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Food Bilal Yasin was the chief guest, while PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, Rukn-e-Shura Haji Abdul Habib Attari, MPA Malik Shahbaz Khokhar and Sardar Khan Bahadur Dogar were present.

Speaking at the conference, the minister said, “We need to run constant awareness campaigns to eradicate adulteration and avoid illicit money. "Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) emphasized the significance of conducting business honestly and warned against engaging in fraudulent practices," he added.

He said that eliminating adulteration and avoiding illicit earnings are principles deeply rooted in Islamic teachings.

islam emphasizes the importance of honesty, integrity, and fairness in all aspects of life, including business dealings, he added.

The minister emphasized that adulteration contradicts Islamic values of honesty and transparency, as it deceives consumers and violates their rights. He noted that earning through illicit means is also deemed sinful in Islam due to its reliance on deception and injustice. He quoted the Holy Prophet (PBUH), stating, “Whoever commits adulteration in food is not one of us.”

Another Speaker, Haji Abdul Habib Attari said that true success can only be achieved by adhering to the teachings of the Holy Quran.

According to the Holy Qur'an and Hadiths, there are strict orders on adulteration and cheating in food. Islam encourages Muslims to earn a living through lawful and ethical means, promoting social justice and economic stability in society, he added.

