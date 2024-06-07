PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A seminar was organized regarding World Food Day under the management of Punjab Food Authority in Chiniot, in which people associated with food businesses were informed about World Food Safety Day.

The seminar highlighted the importance of safe and healthy food and ensuring a safe and healthy food supply.

On this occasion, the Deputy Director of the of the Chiniot Punjab Food Authority said that they are trying to provide safe food to the citizens as safe food will be provided only when people are aware of it.

