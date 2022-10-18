PFA organizes training workshop for students

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday organised a one-day training workshop for 200 students of different universities who recently joined the PFA Ambassador Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday organised a one-day training workshop for 200 students of different universities who recently joined the PFA Ambassador Programme.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the purpose of workshop was to educate the PFA ambassadors about the initiatives and fieldwork of the Authority as well as to make them a part of awareness campaigns.

The officials of research and development field, dairy food technologists, public relations and nutritionists briefed them about their fieldwork, while dairy food technologists explained the practical method of milk testing, he said.

The DG said that ambassadors would be sent to six different areas of Lahore to give the message of safe food, nutritional counselling and guide the locals at their doorstep to avail the free milk testing facility.

He stressed the need for imparting training of practical and field work to the students. In this connection, the PFA had opened a platform for students to learn by doing practical education.

Mudassar said the PFA would gradually increase the number of students in a bid to add them in a caravan to the PFA Ambassador Programme. Ambassadors willprovide full support to PFA in identifying the adulteration and counterfeiting of themafia in the food industry, he added.