Open Menu

PFA Penalized Beverage Plant, Bakery,cold Storage

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 10:30 AM

PFA penalized beverage plant, bakery,cold storage

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday imposed fines totaling over Rs.190,000 on a beverage plant,a cold storage unit and a bakery after conducting inspections at various locations.

During the operation,approximately 1,300 mango fruit drinks,1,500 defective frozen dairy products (kulfis) and 50 liters of sugary syrup were confiscated on the spot.

The action was carried out in Mohalla Asghar Abad, Chowk Azam, and Fatehpur.

According to a statement issued by Director General(DG) PFA Muhammad Asim Javed,the frozen dairy units were fined for producing products with reduced brick value.

The bakery was penalized for the presence of lizards in the production area.

He stated that strict monitoring was being conducted from the preparation to distribution stages of essential food items.

He reiterated that ensuring the provision of pure and safe food to the public was the fundamental responsibility of the Punjab Food Authority.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

11 hours ago
 Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

11 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

11 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

11 hours ago
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

11 hours ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

11 hours ago
 Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power ..

Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025

11 hours ago
 PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approva ..

PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..

11 hours ago
 DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional si ..

DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation

11 hours ago
 DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengu ..

DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan