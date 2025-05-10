PFA penalized beverage plant, bakery,cold storage

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday imposed fines totaling over Rs.190,000 on a beverage plant,a cold storage unit and a bakery after conducting inspections at various locations.

During the operation,approximately 1,300 mango fruit drinks,1,500 defective frozen dairy products (kulfis) and 50 liters of sugary syrup were confiscated on the spot.

The action was carried out in Mohalla Asghar Abad, Chowk Azam, and Fatehpur.

According to a statement issued by Director General(DG) PFA Muhammad Asim Javed,the frozen dairy units were fined for producing products with reduced brick value.

The bakery was penalized for the presence of lizards in the production area.

He stated that strict monitoring was being conducted from the preparation to distribution stages of essential food items.

He reiterated that ensuring the provision of pure and safe food to the public was the fundamental responsibility of the Punjab Food Authority.