PFA penalizes three milk shops

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 6,650 substandard frozen dairy desserts

(kulfi), 100-kg curd with 24-kg blancher during an inspection of three milk

shops on Wednesday.

The inspection was conducted at Chowk khangarh area. About Rs 55,000 fine was

imposed on the shop owners.

DG PFA Asim Javed said multiple operations were underway by the

authority in Punjab to improve quality of food.