PFA Provides Training To Over 1100 Business Operators, Workers On Food Safety
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) provided training to 1,149 food business operators and workers for food safety.
Some 601 were given free training by the authority and 708 food business operators were trained in food handling by visiting their food points.
Under the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, individuals associated with the food business were given training at the PFA Multan office and various food points. Food handlers and workers were educated about the hygiene principles involved in the production of food items to ensure the provision of clean and safe food to the public.
During the training, aspects were emphasized in food preparation like covering the head and wearing gloves. Likewise, mandatory medical certificates for workers employed at food points and use of ingredients approved by the authority in food production. Director General Punjab Food Authority, Asim Javed, emphasized that food business owners must maintain cleanliness during food preparation.
He added that strict implementation of hygiene regulations will be ensured, as clean food is the key to a healthy life.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani children seek peace for kids of the world in blood-written protest note2 minutes ago
-
PM departs for New York to attend UNGA Session2 minutes ago
-
4 kg Ice recovered, three arrested2 minutes ago
-
MCL CO stresses enhanced service delivery for citizens12 minutes ago
-
Judge PHC visits Sub Jail Swabi32 minutes ago
-
Citizens concerned over rising street crime in Multan32 minutes ago
-
BISP releases quarterly tranche in Sargodha32 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for hoarding, profiteering42 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris continue to suffer under Indian occupation as 'world observes day of peace': report51 minutes ago
-
Govt measures show positive signs in each sector: Rana Mashhood51 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police releases performance report52 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program52 minutes ago