Open Menu

PFA Provides Training To Over 1100 Business Operators, Workers On Food Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PFA provides training to over 1100 business operators, workers on food safety

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) provided training to 1,149 food business operators and workers for food safety.

Some 601 were given free training by the authority and 708 food business operators were trained in food handling by visiting their food points.

Under the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, individuals associated with the food business were given training at the PFA Multan office and various food points. Food handlers and workers were educated about the hygiene principles involved in the production of food items to ensure the provision of clean and safe food to the public.

During the training, aspects were emphasized in food preparation like covering the head and wearing gloves. Likewise, mandatory medical certificates for workers employed at food points and use of ingredients approved by the authority in food production. Director General Punjab Food Authority, Asim Javed, emphasized that food business owners must maintain cleanliness during food preparation.

He added that strict implementation of hygiene regulations will be ensured, as clean food is the key to a healthy life.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Punjab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

3 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

4 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

5 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

17 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

17 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

18 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan