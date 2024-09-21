PFA provides training to over 1100 business operators, workers on food safety

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) provided training to 1,149 food business operators and workers for food safety.

Some 601 were given free training by the authority and 708 food business operators were trained in food handling by visiting their food points.

Under the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, individuals associated with the food business were given training at the PFA Multan office and various food points. Food handlers and workers were educated about the hygiene principles involved in the production of food items to ensure the provision of clean and safe food to the public.

During the training, aspects were emphasized in food preparation like covering the head and wearing gloves. Likewise, mandatory medical certificates for workers employed at food points and use of ingredients approved by the authority in food production. Director General Punjab Food Authority, Asim Javed, emphasized that food business owners must maintain cleanliness during food preparation.

He added that strict implementation of hygiene regulations will be ensured, as clean food is the key to a healthy life.