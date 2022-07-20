PFA raids against spice grinding units, FIRs registered against owners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided against illegal spice grinding units and got registered FIRs against unit owners over forgery.

The operation was carried out under supervision of Director Operations South and additional director operations at Masoom Shah road and Yaqub town.

The team also recovered 320 kg of red chillies, 107 kg of spices, 25 kg of banned Chinese salt, 11 kg mis-branded packing material and 5 packing machines.

Fake packaging was being made in the spices grinding unit located in Yaqoob Town while banned Chinese salt used for preparation of spices.

A case has been registered against the grinding unit owners situated at Masoom Shah Road for dirt in the production area, storage of food in a polluted place.

There is no place in Punjab for those who cheat in the name of food, said Director General PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

The Food Authority will deal strictly with those who don't follow the rules, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.