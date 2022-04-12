UrduPoint.com

PFA Raids Counterfeit Drinks Factory

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 01:45 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Multan on Tuesday raided an industrial unit found to be preparing, labeling, and supplying counterfeit bottled drinks fraudulently portraying them as original known brands in the city on Tuesday

The PFA team led by additional director operations Mubashir Rehman recovered 732 liters of drinks, 100 kilogram of bottles with their caps, and seven kilograms of flavours besides a filling machine, a printing machine, nine cylinders, and other material, DG food authority Shoaib Khan Jadoon said in a message to media.

The raid was conducted at the unit at T Chowk, Shalimar colony, on secret information from vigilance wing.

The liquid made of unhealthy ingredients was wasted on the spot.

Jadoon said that thousands of liters of fake drinks were being supplied to different parts of Multan daily.

Samples of the drinks have been sent to laboratory for analysis and FIR registered against the accused.

Fraudsters do not deserve any liniency, Jadoon said adding that PFA would continue efforts to ensure supply of good food to people during te fasting month of Ramazan.

