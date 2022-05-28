PFA raids factory, recovers 6000kg unhygienic pickle

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided a pickle production unit and recovered 6000 kg unhygienic pickle at Juggu Wala NLC bypass area here.

Director Operations South PFA Muhammad Saif and Assistant Director Operations Mubashir Rehman carried out the raid.

The food safety team disposed off the substandard pickle at a dumping site, and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the factory owners.

According to an official of PFA, the moldy and smelly pickle was stored in chemical drums, which were covered with insects.

He further informed that the contaminated, unhealthy pickle used to be packed into boxes and then supplied to superstores and fast food points in Multan and suburban areas.