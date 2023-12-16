Open Menu

PFA Raids Fake Beverages Unit, Discards Drinks

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2023 | 06:44 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a fake carbonated drinks unit, located in Punjab Society's Khara Changi area here on Saturday and discarded adulterated drinks, banned chemicals and artificial flavourings

The food safety teams registered cases against the unit owners and management, and confiscated a loader rickshaw, 1,500 empty bottles, 24-kg caps, water pump, compressor, two filling machines, three water tanks, plant and filters.

DG Food Authority Asim Javed said fake beverages were being prepared with substandard colours, chemicals and contaminated water, adding action was taken after drinks with fake labels of well-known brands were found on sale.

The fake product was found to be ready for supply, and a case was registered against those involved in the adulteration.

He said that the fake drinks were to be supplied to small and big shops and malls in Lahore, adding fake drinks were being prepared by adding chemicals, flavours and colours to water without the approved formula.

