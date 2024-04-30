PFA Raids Sauces Unit, Stops Production
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a sauces production unit on Band Road and stopped its production till further order on account of adulteration.
The authority also lodged an FIR against a Food Business Operator (FBO) in the nearest police station after imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) and discarding 6,000kg of mayonnaise.
This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid on Tuesday. He said that the authority took action against the FBO after finding food sample results not up to the mark during the screening test on the spot. He said that the raiding team found the contamination of loose colours, starch, chemicals and artificial flavours in the mayonnaise.
Further, he said that ketchup and sauces were preserved in the non-food grade drums while this practice is strictly prohibited in the food industry as per the law. The raiding team also witnessed unapproved labelling and wrong address on the packing of the product, he added.
The director general further said that adulterated and fabricated mayonnaise was to be supplied to the local hotels and shops. He has vowed to root out the business of counterfeiting elements in the preparation of food items from Punjab.
He has requested the public to report on PFA helpline 1223, website, or social media accounts against the enemies of public health or in case of food-related complaints.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thief arrested, stolen mobile phones recovered36 seconds ago
-
Administration to take measures for clearing footpaths, roads of construction debris10 minutes ago
-
Village fire kills woman, injures 2 besides gutting 16 houses10 minutes ago
-
Resham Khana labour movement of Kashmir excels to Chicago labour movement: PM Anwar20 minutes ago
-
Romina directs CoRe alliance for effective implementation single-use plastics prohibition21 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against drugs sellers ordered31 minutes ago
-
Students urged to undergo Thalassaemia testing before marriage39 minutes ago
-
CM orders strict compliance of one-dish rule in weddings40 minutes ago
-
AJK PMr pledges support for workers on World Labor Day40 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over minor dispute40 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders to review facilities available in primary health centers40 minutes ago
-
Ziarat gets back century-old Public Library40 minutes ago