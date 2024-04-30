Open Menu

PFA Raids Sauces Unit, Stops Production

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a sauces production unit on Band Road and stopped its production till further order on account of adulteration.

The authority also lodged an FIR against a Food Business Operator (FBO) in the nearest police station after imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) and discarding 6,000kg of mayonnaise.

This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid on Tuesday. He said that the authority took action against the FBO after finding food sample results not up to the mark during the screening test on the spot. He said that the raiding team found the contamination of loose colours, starch, chemicals and artificial flavours in the mayonnaise.

Further, he said that ketchup and sauces were preserved in the non-food grade drums while this practice is strictly prohibited in the food industry as per the law. The raiding team also witnessed unapproved labelling and wrong address on the packing of the product, he added.

The director general further said that adulterated and fabricated mayonnaise was to be supplied to the local hotels and shops. He has vowed to root out the business of counterfeiting elements in the preparation of food items from Punjab.

He has requested the public to report on PFA helpline 1223, website, or social media accounts against the enemies of public health or in case of food-related complaints.

