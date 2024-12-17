PFA raids Tollinton Market, destroys 980kg dead chicken

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday seized 980 kilograms of diseased and dead chicken and destroyed it during its ongoing crackdown here at Tollinton market.

In its continued efforts to ensure the provision of quality food to the residents of Lahore, food safety teams, under the directives of DG PFA Asim Javed, inspected 55,000 kilograms of meat and a case has been filed against the perpetrators.

The culprits were involved in purchasing diseased chickens, processing them into meat, and supplying them to the market.

A large quantity of dead and diseased chickens was recovered and destroyed. The severe violation of food safety regulations led to the filing of a legal case.

DG of the Punjab Food Authority, Asim Javed, emphasized that the food business can only be conducted in compliance with the regulations set by the Punjab Food Authority. He reiterated that a public-friendly policy would be followed for those adhering to the rules, while strict action would be taken against violators.