PFA ramps up operations against adulteration: DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has significantly ramped up its operations against food adulteration

and substandard products, with record-breaking inspections and enforcement actions across the

province in the first quarter of 2025.

Giving details on the authority's performance, PFA Director General Asim Javed told the media

on Sunday, this year food safety operations had seen a remarkable 147 percent increase

compared to previous years. From January to March 2025, the authority witnessed an exceptional

rise in food safety checks, particularly in critical sectors like milk, meat, beverages, oils, and spices.

The DG noted 310.4 percent increase in milk inspections, with over 102.74 million litres checked

this year alone.

As a result, 312,562 litres of substandard milk was discarded. He further highlighted a notable

improvement in milk quality, as five times less milk had to be destroyed compared to the previous

year.

Similarly, the authority inspected approximately 5.87 million kilogram of meat, seizing and disposing

of over 214,000 kilogram of unsafe and unhygienic meat. There was also a sharp increase in inspections

of cold beverages, up by 93.62 percent, with over 33,000 litres tested and more than 27,000 litres

of unfit soft drinks and bottled water destroyed.

Enforcement actions in the cooking oil sector also saw a staggering rise, with a 700 percent increase

in inspections.

Over 58,000 kilogram of ghee and 56,161 litres of used, harmful oil were examined

and safely discarded.

The DG added that 58,000 kilograms of pulses were checked, with more than 11,700 kilograms

deemed unfit for consumption and disposed of. Additionally, the PFA confiscated and destroyed

over 17,900 kilograms of unbranded and substandard spices during the same period.

In terms of legal action, the first quarter of 2025 witnessed the registration of 373 FIRs, and

883 food outlets were sealed for severe violations of food safety regulations. Fines were imposed

on more than 30,000 business units for non-compliance.

Asim Javed stressed that businesses involved in adulteration were not only being shutdown

but also being prosecuted. He also highlighted that PFA teams were working round the clock

in three shifts across Punjab to ensure continuous monitoring and enforcement.

Urging the public to play a proactive role, the DG said, “Every citizen must act as a food authority

by staying alert to the quality of food around them. In case of any complaint or suspicious activity,

people should immediately call PFA helpline at 1223.”

He reiterated that the core mission of Punjab Food Authority remains the provision of safe,

hygienic, and quality food to every citizen of the province.