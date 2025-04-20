PFA Ramps Up Operations Against Adulteration: DG
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has significantly ramped up its operations against food adulteration
and substandard products, with record-breaking inspections and enforcement actions across the
province in the first quarter of 2025.
Giving details on the authority's performance, PFA Director General Asim Javed told the media
on Sunday, this year food safety operations had seen a remarkable 147 percent increase
compared to previous years. From January to March 2025, the authority witnessed an exceptional
rise in food safety checks, particularly in critical sectors like milk, meat, beverages, oils, and spices.
The DG noted 310.4 percent increase in milk inspections, with over 102.74 million litres checked
this year alone.
As a result, 312,562 litres of substandard milk was discarded. He further highlighted a notable
improvement in milk quality, as five times less milk had to be destroyed compared to the previous
year.
Similarly, the authority inspected approximately 5.87 million kilogram of meat, seizing and disposing
of over 214,000 kilogram of unsafe and unhygienic meat. There was also a sharp increase in inspections
of cold beverages, up by 93.62 percent, with over 33,000 litres tested and more than 27,000 litres
of unfit soft drinks and bottled water destroyed.
Enforcement actions in the cooking oil sector also saw a staggering rise, with a 700 percent increase
in inspections.
Over 58,000 kilogram of ghee and 56,161 litres of used, harmful oil were examined
and safely discarded.
The DG added that 58,000 kilograms of pulses were checked, with more than 11,700 kilograms
deemed unfit for consumption and disposed of. Additionally, the PFA confiscated and destroyed
over 17,900 kilograms of unbranded and substandard spices during the same period.
In terms of legal action, the first quarter of 2025 witnessed the registration of 373 FIRs, and
883 food outlets were sealed for severe violations of food safety regulations. Fines were imposed
on more than 30,000 business units for non-compliance.
Asim Javed stressed that businesses involved in adulteration were not only being shutdown
but also being prosecuted. He also highlighted that PFA teams were working round the clock
in three shifts across Punjab to ensure continuous monitoring and enforcement.
Urging the public to play a proactive role, the DG said, “Every citizen must act as a food authority
by staying alert to the quality of food around them. In case of any complaint or suspicious activity,
people should immediately call PFA helpline at 1223.”
He reiterated that the core mission of Punjab Food Authority remains the provision of safe,
hygienic, and quality food to every citizen of the province.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA ramps up operations against adulteration: DG2 minutes ago
-
Over 100 shops sealed over encroachment2 minutes ago
-
Libraries present deserted look as book reading habit declines in Capital2 minutes ago
-
KP to include major transplant surgeries in Sehat Card12 minutes ago
-
Man shot at, injured by motorcyclist22 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar praises Christian community’s role in nation-building32 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather with gusty winds forecast for Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Sadiqabad Police nab suspect for house theft52 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq holds open court to address public grievances52 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan extends warm Easter greetings to Christian Community52 minutes ago
-
APHC slams Hindutva agenda projection in IIOJK, urges release of detainees52 minutes ago
-
Dist admin launches beautification projects in Lodhran52 minutes ago