UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Recovers 1190kg Adulterated Tea Leaves

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

PFA recovers 1190kg adulterated tea leaves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), during an operation in the Walled City, sealed a tea store for selling adulterated tea-leaves.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that a team conducted a raid on Haider Tea Store in Delhi Gate area and recovered 1,190kg loose adulterated tea-leaves.

He said that the team also witnessed the use of chemically contaminated bags, an abundance of insects, wrong labeling on products, poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene during raid at the store. Also, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates.

PFA Chairman Umer Tanvir Butt said: "The Punjab Food Authority is making all-out efforts to ensure provision of food products which are totally free of any adulteration." He said the authority would continue its activities against adulteration mafia without any discrimination in Punjab.

Related Topics

Delhi Poor Punjab

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ ..

1 hour ago

EAD, Borouge empower UAE youth to champion sustain ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

2 hours ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.