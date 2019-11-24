PFA recovers 1190kg adulterated tea leaves

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), during an operation in the Walled City, sealed a tea store for selling adulterated tea-leaves.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that a team conducted a raid on Haider Tea Store in Delhi Gate area and recovered 1,190kg loose adulterated tea-leaves.

He said that the team also witnessed the use of chemically contaminated bags, an abundance of insects, wrong labeling on products, poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene during raid at the store. Also, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates.

PFA Chairman Umer Tanvir Butt said: "The Punjab Food Authority is making all-out efforts to ensure provision of food products which are totally free of any adulteration." He said the authority would continue its activities against adulteration mafia without any discrimination in Punjab.