PFA recovers 180 kg unhygienic meat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt of supplying unhygienic meat at marriage halls and hotels and recovered 180 kg of sub-standard meat.

The food safety team of PFA conducted a raid at a poultry shop situated near Stadium Chowk on Tuesday and checked the meat ready for supply at hotels and marriage halls.

The team declared the meat unhygienic and disposed it off on the spot. A sum of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on the shop owner, PFA sources said.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) was committed to ensuring healthy food items for the masses and tightening the noose around the people involved in selling sub-standard and unhygienic food items, PFA officials added.