PFA recovers 200 kg unhygienic meat

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovered 200 kilogram unhygienic meat during a special operation launched against illegal slaughter houses and butchers on Thursday.

The teams of Punjab Food Authority raided at Muhallah Yousafabad of Layyah city and checked cleanliness and other requirements at a slaughter house.

During the checking, the PFA teams found 200 kg unhygienic meat which was going to be supplied at different hotels and shops of the city. The teams disposed off the meat and also got registered FIR against the butcher and slaughter house owner.

The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure availability of good quality food items for masses by launching strict crackdown against adulterators across South Punjab.