Open Menu

PFA Recovers 200 Kg Unhygienic Meat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 06:39 PM

PFA recovers 200 kg unhygienic meat

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovered 200 kilogram unhygienic meat during a special operation launched against illegal slaughter houses and butchers on Thursday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovered 200 kilogram unhygienic meat during a special operation launched against illegal slaughter houses and butchers on Thursday.

The teams of Punjab Food Authority raided at Muhallah Yousafabad of Layyah city and checked cleanliness and other requirements at a slaughter house.

During the checking, the PFA teams found 200 kg unhygienic meat which was going to be supplied at different hotels and shops of the city. The teams disposed off the meat and also got registered FIR against the butcher and slaughter house owner.

The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure availability of good quality food items for masses by launching strict crackdown against adulterators across South Punjab.

Related Topics

Punjab FIR All

Recent Stories

FANR prepares to participate in COP28 by introduci ..

FANR prepares to participate in COP28 by introducing initiatives foreseeing the ..

26 minutes ago
 SNG hands over RIMS pilot to KP Revenue Authority

SNG hands over RIMS pilot to KP Revenue Authority

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates up by Rs 1,200 to Rs 225,000 per tola

Gold rates up by Rs 1,200 to Rs 225,000 per tola

2 minutes ago
 503 killed, 270 injured in accidents on national h ..

503 killed, 270 injured in accidents on national highways, motorways in one year ..

2 minutes ago
 HEC condoles demise of Dr. M. D. Shami

HEC condoles demise of Dr. M. D. Shami

2 minutes ago
 Murree admin demolishes several illegal constructi ..

Murree admin demolishes several illegal constructions on Express Highway

37 minutes ago
Water level at Mangla Dam reaches to its peak

Water level at Mangla Dam reaches to its peak

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs empowering warehouse owners ..

Sharjah Ruler directs empowering warehouse owners to rent

41 minutes ago
 South Korea fines 3 mobile carriers $25M for 'unfa ..

South Korea fines 3 mobile carriers $25M for 'unfair advertising'

34 minutes ago
 Tanzanian farmers benefit from introduction of Chi ..

Tanzanian farmers benefit from introduction of Chinese agricultural technology

40 minutes ago
 Inter-religious harmony committee strongly condemn ..

Inter-religious harmony committee strongly condemns Jaranwala incident

40 minutes ago
 Most markets drop as US rate, China fears dent glo ..

Most markets drop as US rate, China fears dent global optimism

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan