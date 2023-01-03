UrduPoint.com

PFA Recovers 2800 Litre Adulterated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt of supplying adulterated milk in the city and recovered 2800 litre adulterated milk during a raid conducted at bypass on Tuesday.

As per directives of Director General PFA Punjab Mudasir Riaz Malik, the food security team conducted a raid at Muzaffargarh bypass and checked quality of milk being supplied in the city. The team recovered 2800 litre adulterated milk from two vehicles which was going to be supplied at different hotels and homes.

The teams disposed off the milk at the spot.

The quality of milk was checked through the latest lactocin machine in which adulteration of chemicals, detergent, water and other unhealthy items were proved.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DG PFA Mudasir Riaz Malik said that adulterators would not be allowed to put public lives on risk and strict action was being taken against them. He said that PFA striving hard to ensure good quality food items for citizens through launching a comprehensive crackdown against adulterators.

