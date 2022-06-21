PFA recovers 3300 litres unhygienic beverages

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday foiled an attempt of supplying 3,300 litres of unhygienic beverages in the city and suburban areas during a raid at a juice factory situated near Bahawalpur road.

The PFA team, under the supervision of Director Operations South Punjab Muhammad Saif, raided the factory and recovered thousands of litres of unhygienic beverages from the factory.

The beverages were going to be supplied in the city and the suburban areas. The officials disposed off the beverages and registered an FIR against the owner.

The PFA officials said that the factory was being run without a license from the authorities concerned, and the beverages were being manufactured using sub-standard ingredients.