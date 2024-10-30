Open Menu

PFA Recovers 700-litre Oil Prepared From Chicken Residue

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PFA recovers 700-litre oil prepared from chicken residue

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has recovered 700-litre cooking oil, which was prepared from the broiler chicken residue.

A PFA spokesman said the 23 oil drums were being loaded into a truck. The oil was supposed to be supplied to different shops and markets of the district in packing of different weights. Driver Nouman, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, was taken into custody.

The truck was impounded and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, another team of PFA discovered around 2,000 litres adulterated milk after conducting raid at Jatoi- Shah Jamal Road.

According to PFA DG Mohammed Asim Javed, shortage of essential fats was found in the milk when tested through lacto machine.

Moreover, traces of chemicals, water and white powder were found in the mixture, being sold in the name of milk.

