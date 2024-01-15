Open Menu

PFA Recovers 70kg Unhygienic Sweets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovered over 70 kilograms of unhygienic sweets during a raid at Luddan Road on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the Director General PFA, the PFA team launched a special crackdown against adulterates and checked the quality of food items and cleanliness at various shops.

During a raid at Luddan Road, the PFA team recovered over 70 kg of unhygienic sweets and three kilograms of sub-standard cream.

The team disposed of the unhygienic sweets and cream and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the owner.

