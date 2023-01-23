UrduPoint.com

PFA Recovers 900 Kg Sub-standard Pickles

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PFA recovers 900 kg sub-standard pickles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has recovered sub-standard pickles during a raid conducted at Lasani Colony here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Director General PFA Mudasir Riaz Malik, the PFA team launched an operation against sub-standard and unhygienic food items.

The team raided at a production unit of pickles, situated at Lasani Colony, near Hamza Public school and recovered 900 kg of sub-standard pickles.

The team disposed off the pickle and imposed a fine on the owner and also sealed the production unit.

In a statement issued here, the DG PFA said that strict action had been taken against the persons involved in the selling of unhygienic and sub-standard food items under zero tolerance policy.

He said that not only heavy fines were being imposed on them but their production units were also being sealed without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

