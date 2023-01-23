PFA recovers 900 kg sub-standard pickles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has recovered sub-standard pickles during a raid conducted at Lasani Colony here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Director General PFA Mudasir Riaz Malik, the PFA team launched an operation against sub-standard and unhygienic food items.

The team raided at a production unit of pickles, situated at Lasani Colony, near Hamza Public school and recovered 900 kg of sub-standard pickles.

The team disposed off the pickle and imposed a fine on the owner and also sealed the production unit.

In a statement issued here, the DG PFA said that strict action had been taken against the persons involved in the selling of unhygienic and sub-standard food items under zero tolerance policy.

He said that not only heavy fines were being imposed on them but their production units were also being sealed without any discrimination.