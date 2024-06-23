PFA Recovers Animal Remains, Fat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM
DERA GAHZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Sunday recovered animal remains and fat from a loader-rickshaw being delivered for extracting oil.
According to PFA sources, working on a tip off, the food safety team raided at Chowk Azam Layyah and seized a loader-rickshaw loaded with 390 kilogram animal remains and fat.
The officials of PFA said that the animal fat and remains were being delivered to an oil production unit for extracting oil from the fat and remains.
The team got registered FIR against the supplier and disposed of the recovered unheigynic material.
DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed has urged the masses to inform PFA through helpline 1223 about adulteration and use of sub-standard items in food items.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO orders stern action against anti-social elements4 seconds ago
-
Rain with winds, thunderstorm predicted in Lahore10 minutes ago
-
PPP defends Operation Azm-e-Istehkam10 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Domki terms budget 2024-25 as people-friendly10 minutes ago
-
Seed balls experiment converts Khanpur forest into dense plantation, efforts underway to launch init ..20 minutes ago
-
MEPCO nabs 109 electricity pilferers20 minutes ago
-
Dairy unit sealed, 1800-litre expired cream discarded40 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal arm holders arrested in successful operation40 minutes ago
-
PA meeting convened for Monday40 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 278 raids on drug-dealers' hideouts50 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 9 drug peddlers50 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad arrests head of car thief gang50 minutes ago