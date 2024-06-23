Open Menu

PFA Recovers Animal Remains, Fat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM

PFA recovers animal remains, fat

DERA GAHZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Sunday recovered animal remains and fat from a loader-rickshaw being delivered for extracting oil.

According to PFA sources, working on a tip off, the food safety team raided at Chowk Azam Layyah and seized a loader-rickshaw loaded with 390 kilogram animal remains and fat.

The officials of PFA said that the animal fat and remains were being delivered to an oil production unit for extracting oil from the fat and remains.

The team got registered FIR against the supplier and disposed of the recovered unheigynic material.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed has urged the masses to inform PFA through helpline 1223 about adulteration and use of sub-standard items in food items.

