PFA recovers huge cache of expired beverages

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovered expired beverages manufactured by a famous global brand stored in the godown of two super stores here Thursday.

The food security team launched a raid at the superstores and adjacent shops operating near Afghan Chowk, where it recovered cold drinks being stored with expiration dates.

The team dumped the entire stock and imposed heavy fines on the owners of the stores concerned on the spot.

An official of PFA on the occasion said that the seized drinks used to be supplied at Karayana stores and cold drink shops in and outside of the city.

He further said that action against the shopkeepers 'playing havoc with the lives' of customers would be continued in the future as well.