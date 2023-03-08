PFA recovers huge quantity of unhygienic jams

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has tightened the noose around the sellers of unhealthy food items.

As per special directives of the Director General PFA Mudasir Riaz malik, the food safety team raided a shop at Railway Bazar and recovered hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy jams, more than 30 kilos of expired flavours and beverages.

The team disposed of the recovered unhygienic items and also imposed a fine on the owner over poor cleanliness arrangements in the storage area.

The food safety teams collected samples of the flavors, jams, and beverages and sent them to the laboratory.

The PFA officials said that operations were being conducted on a daily basis to ensure healthy food to citizens.