PFA Register Cases Against Gutka, Its Meat Vendors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday has taken two major actions against harmful and prohibited items. The food safety teams have destroyed 22,000 sachets of gutka and more than 100 kilograms of meat of sick animals. Cases have been registered against gutka vendors and those involved in the nefarious business of gutka meat.
The meat being supplied illegally in the dark of night, was also declared harmful to health by the veterinary team. Gutka was seized and the meat was destroyed due to timely actions of the food safety teams.
Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza said that those who play with human health will be behind the bars. There is no place for enemies of public health in Chiniot. Those who trade in harmful and adulterated items will face failure at all levels, he added.
