Open Menu

PFA Register Cases Against Gutka, Its Meat Vendors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PFA register cases against gutka, its meat vendors

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday has taken two major actions against harmful and prohibited items. The food safety teams have destroyed 22,000 sachets of gutka and more than 100 kilograms of meat of sick animals. Cases have been registered against gutka vendors and those involved in the nefarious business of gutka meat.

The meat being supplied illegally in the dark of night, was also declared harmful to health by the veterinary team. Gutka was seized and the meat was destroyed due to timely actions of the food safety teams.

Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza said that those who play with human health will be behind the bars. There is no place for enemies of public health in Chiniot. Those who trade in harmful and adulterated items will face failure at all levels, he added.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

12 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

27 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

27 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

53 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

57 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

57 minutes ago
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan