PFA roots out vegetables cultivated by sewer water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) rooted out vegetables cultivated allegedly by poisonous water of sewerage in eight kanal swathes at the suburban area near Nadra office here.

According to official of PFA, the potato crop was cultivated through the poisonous water at moza Lohanch.

Moreover, the Director General of PFA in a statement stressed the growers to better use tubewell water for crops' cultivation.

He said that vegetables being harvested with poisonous water used to get poisonous for health in return.

He said industrial waste water or sewerage water could be used only for breeding outdoor plants or decoration flowers.

He said they're determined to provide pure and perfect food starting 'from field to plate' as of their fundamental responsibility.