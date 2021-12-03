UrduPoint.com

PFA Seal Dozen Food Points In Muzaffergarh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:50 PM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Friday sealed a dozen food points and imposed Rs 249,200 on many other food facilities on poor and unhygienic arrangements in different parts of the city.

Moreover, 19500 litre adulterated milk, 370 kilogram sweets, 590 sachets of Gutka, and heavy quantity of substandard food was destroyed, says an official of PFA.

According to details, the food safety teams led by deputy director South conducted raids on many food points in Muzaffergarh.

Some facilities were sealed and others were burdened with fine worth Rs 141,000.

PFA teams also destroyed 277 litre sugar syrup, 80 litres substandard oil, 188 eggs, 222 chemical drums, and others.

