PFA Sealed 12 Food Points In Lahore

Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

PFA sealed 12 food points in Lahore

The PFA has sealed 12 eateries, penalized dozens of food business operators besides discarding a huge quantity of unwholesome food across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The PFA has sealed 12 eateries, penalized dozens of food business operators besides discarding a huge quantity of unwholesome food across Punjab.

According to details, the PFA Gujranwala team closed down Shahbaz Spices Packing unit over poor storage system, worst condition of hygiene and for failing to produce medical certificates. Apart from that, the authority has recovered a huge quantity of tainted red chilli. The dairy safety teams also disposed of 3500-liter adulterated milk while checking at screening pickets in Gujranwala division.

In South Punjab, dairy safety teams under the supervision of Director Operations South Shahzad Magsi conducted an operation against milk adulterators and sealed Malik Collection Center in Jhala Mor after discarding chemically contaminated milk.

PFA Lodhran team sealed Attiq & Brothers Traders for selling expired food and poor cleanliness arrangements. In Bahawalnagar, the team shut down Pak Tea Company for violation of labelling law, selling coloured tea leaves and the presence of washroom in processing area.

Two Karyana stores were also sealed in Khanawal and Raheem Yar Khan.

Food authority shut down New Sargodha Marketing for grinding fungus effected chilli and adding colour in it. The team had found the contamination of bran and other unhygienic ingredients. A team of PFA also sealed Niazi Karyana sore due to selling expired biscuits and Nmko.

In Khuhsab, Zam Zam Karyana sore was closed down by PFA on account of fake labelling.

The PFA has stopped the production of Fatima Foods, Allah Daad Khoya, Abdul Rehman Daal Mill and Babar Bloch Daal by imposing EPOs.

A food safety team had raided Al-Saddiq Traders in Chakwal and sealed it for preparing chickpea, poor storage system and unhygienic conditions. PFA also sealed Mahana Sweets over proved contamination in sweet. In another raid, Chaudhry Chicken shop shut down by PFA over violation of the Act.

PFA's enforcement teams confiscated 5000kg sugar, 800kg daal chana, 500kg matrichickpea and 200kg Banaspati ghee. The provincial food regulatory body also issuedwarning notices for improvement to 118 food joints in a daylong operation.

