PFA sealed 4 shops warned 69 shops owners in Bahawalpur Division

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Food Safety Teams of Punjab Food Authority were active in the Bahawalpur Division and continuously monitoring food points and shops. According to the sources at Punjab Food authority Bahawalpur, teams had visited 84 food points in the division and sealed four of the shops and issued warnings to 69 of them.

Fine of Rs 20500 was imposed on violators. Similarly, 230 litres of milk was disposed of for being sub-standard or adulterated.