PFA sealed a sweet production unit

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a sweet production unit among four food points following foods act violation in different parts of the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a sweet production unit among four food points following foods act violation in different parts of the district.

According to a spokesman on Wednesday, Husnain Sweet Production Unit was sealed at Qaba Gujrat following presence of undetectable ingredients in sweets' material.

Al-Farid Shani Bakery located at Alipur road was closed down for maintaining defective cleanliness arrangements and holding storage at dirty deep freezer.

Subhanullah Mazhar Karyana Store was shut down because of selling expired food items openly to the customers.

Mohsin Aqeel Baloch Drink Corner was closed down on account of keeping and selling harmful gutka. About 371 gutka sachet were taken into custody on the spot.

DG Food Authority appealed to the public through a statement to avoid purchasing food being sold without packing or exposing in the air.

He termed adulterators as enemy of the country and vowed not to let them carrying out their businesses.