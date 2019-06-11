UrduPoint.com
PFA Sealed Six Food Points In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 09:19 PM

PFA sealed six food points in South Punjab

Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday sealed six food points in Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan districts of South Punjab on violations of food safety guidelines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday sealed six food points in Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan districts of South Punjab on violations of food safety guidelines.

Two sweets shops including Al-Madina Sweets and Iqra Sweets were sealed in Muzaffargarh, Ahmad Sweets in Rajanpur, Fine Fresh bakery and Mazhar Soda Water in Rahimyar Khan, and Irfan Tuck shop in Dera Ghazi Khan on violations including poor cleanliness, use of substandard ingredients, wash room in food processing area, use of substandard colours and chemicals, rusty machinery, no medical certificates of workers and no food license, sale of 'Gutka' besides expired products.

Moreover, overall Rs 108,500 fine was imposed on many other food points in different districts of South Punjab on violations of food safety guidelines.

