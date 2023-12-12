PFA sealed two confectionery units for misbranding

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Punjab Food Authority’s teams sealed two confectionery units for misbranding here on Tuesday

According to official sources, the teams raided the factories located in Aminpark, Judgewala and stopped production on a temporary basis for misbranding.

The teams also checked the quality of 21,253 liter milk which was being transported to the market in 62 vehicles by setting up pickets on various entry points early morning.

They found milk in good quality in 49 vehicles while milk in 13 vehicles was impure and the drivers were fined Rs31,000 . Furthermore, 400 liter milk was also destroyed.

