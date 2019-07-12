PFA seals 11 food points in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) ::Punjab Food Authority sealed 11 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements and use of substandard material in food items at various locations in south Punjab.

Similarly, Rs 82,500 fine was imposed on the points.

According to official sources, Ahmad Soda-water, Qaiser Soda-Water Unit (Khanewal), Afzal Soda-water units in Muzaffargarh, Qaiser milk chiller and cream separation unit in Khanewal, Hussaini milk shop in Rahim Yar Khan were sealed.

Similarly, Sherazi pan shop in Vehari, Arsalan Keryana Store in Muzaffargarh, Al-Khair sweets in Khanewal, Mianwali hotel in Rahim Yar Khan and Qadir Shawarma and burger point in Sadiqabad were also sealed.

PFA teams also issued notices to dozens of shopkeepers for improving cleanliness arrangements.