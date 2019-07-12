UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals 11 Food Points In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

PFA seals 11 food points in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) ::Punjab Food Authority sealed 11 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements and use of substandard material in food items at various locations in south Punjab.

Similarly, Rs 82,500 fine was imposed on the points.

According to official sources, Ahmad Soda-water, Qaiser Soda-Water Unit (Khanewal), Afzal Soda-water units in Muzaffargarh, Qaiser milk chiller and cream separation unit in Khanewal, Hussaini milk shop in Rahim Yar Khan were sealed.

Similarly, Sherazi pan shop in Vehari, Arsalan Keryana Store in Muzaffargarh, Al-Khair sweets in Khanewal, Mianwali hotel in Rahim Yar Khan and Qadir Shawarma and burger point in Sadiqabad were also sealed.

PFA teams also issued notices to dozens of shopkeepers for improving cleanliness arrangements.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Hotel Fine Rahim Yar Khan Sadiqabad Khanewal Mianwali Muzaffargarh Vehari

Recent Stories

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

19 minutes ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

40 minutes ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

40 minutes ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

40 minutes ago

104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

42 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to NAB on Sibtain ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.