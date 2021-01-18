PFA seals 12 food business points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday sealed six food production units, four departmental stores and two food points in the provincial capital over non-compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs), announced by the authority to ensure healthy food with quality.

According to a PFA spokesperson, Osama Burger G-1 Market Johar Town, Chikinow Fast Food in WAPDA Town had sealed over use of loose spices and poor cleanliness arrangements. Mian Gulberg Departmental Store inMian Market Gulberg, Sadaf Departmental Store in Gulsah-e-Ravi, Ramzan Bakery in Raj Garh, Ghazi ChikenSale Center in Baghbanpura, and Al-Madina Sweets production unit and Safdar Nimko production unit in Wahga area were sealed. Malik Shahzad Pan Shop, Sardar Fish Corner, Bhola Sweets, Yasir bakery were also sealed during the operation.