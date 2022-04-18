PFA seals 123 food outlets, fines 4,713 shops

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 123 food outlets and also imposed fine on 4,713 food points for selling substandard food items by ignoring cleanliness measures during last three months in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 123 food outlets and also imposed fine on 4,713 food points for selling substandard food items by ignoring cleanliness measures during last three months in south Punjab.

This was told in a meeting chaired by Director General Punjab Food Authority Shoaib Jadoon, here on Monday. The DG was briefed about the performance of operation, licensing, admin, legal and public relations department. The officials briefed him that PFA inspected 40,133 shops during last three months.

Similarly, PFA issued 150,000 licenses to the owners of different food outlets.

Director General Punjab Food Authority also heard problems of the visitors and issued certain instructions. He instructed the officials to expedite process of inspection in bazaars especially during the holy month of Ramzan.

The DG said that there would be zero tolerance for adulteration and cases would also be registered against the persons playing havoc with lives of the people.